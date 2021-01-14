Pope Francis, Former Pope Benedict XVI Recieve COVID-19 Vaccine

January 14, 2021 31

The Vatican on Thursday revealed that both Pope Francis and his predecessor, former Pope Benedict XVI, have received the coronavirus vaccine.

“I can confirm that as part of the Vatican City State vaccination programme to date, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and the Pope Emeritus,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The Vatican also released a statement on their site.

The present and former Popes are expected to receive the second dose in about three weeks.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that Pope Francis had announced that he will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.