fbpx
Poor Electricity Supply Costs Businesses In Nigeria $29bn Annually- World Bank

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Poor Electricity Supply Costs Businesses In Nigeria $29bn Annually- World Bank

April 23, 20210126
Poor Electricity Supply Costs Businesses In Nigeria $29bn Annually- World Bank

The World Bank estimated that businesses in Nigeria lose about $29 billion annually to poor electricity supply.

This was disclosed at the ‘World Bank Dialogue on Fostering Knowledge-Sharing and Dialogue on Power Sector Issues in Nigeria’.

Speaking on the matter while presenting the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) fact sheet put together by the institution, the World Bank’s Practice Manager for West and Central Africa Energy, Ashish Khanna noted that Nigerians receive a half supply of electricity despite paying utilities.

The sheet stated, “Businesses in Nigeria lose about $29 billion annually because of unreliable electricity. Nigerian utilities get paid for only a half of electricity they receive.”

READ ALSO: Minister Gives Breakdown Of FG’s N500 billion COVID Fund Disbursement

It added that electricity bills in the country remain unclear which leads to many Nigerians unwilling to pay electricity bills.

“Six in 10 of registered customers are not metered, and their electricity bills are not transparent and clear. This contributes to resistance to pay electricity bills.”

Privilege Gap In Electricity Consumption

The report noted that wealthy neighbourhoods enjoy a more relatively stable electricity supply, adding that “a big chunk of government support ends up going to those who do not need help with paying bills.”

Recently, BizWatch Nigeria reported that Nigeria led the list of countries with poor electricity supply, with 25 percent of its population living without electricity.

About Author

Poor Electricity Supply Costs Businesses In Nigeria $29bn Annually- World Bank
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 28, 2014078

Omeruo Joins Middlesbrough Today On Loan Spell

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian International and Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo, yesterday, left Nigeria for England ahead of his second loan spell at English championship side
Read More
September 27, 2013066

Fashola Tenders Apology To Ndigbo Over Deportation Of Indigenes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the series of condemnation that welcomed the Lagos State Government’s recent deportation of Igbo indigenes,the state governor, Babatunde Fas
Read More
November 28, 2014080

Filmhouse Set To Roll Out 16 Cinemas

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Filmhouse, Nigerian film distribution and cinema company, has signed a deal with African Capital Alliance, that will enable it to roll out ten cinemas by 20
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.