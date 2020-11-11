Pompeo Causes-A-Stir, Says Trump’s Transtion To Second Term Will Be Smooth

November 11, 2020 31

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has raised eyebrows with his recent comment which underpins concerns over Trump’s reluctance to leave office, stating that his principal will make a smooth transition to a second term.

Trump lost his reelection bid in the 2020 presidential election to his Democratic Party rival, Joe Biden, a former Vice-President of the US in the Barack Obama administration.

Trump has rejected the outcome of the November 3, 2020 presidential election, claiming fraud in the electoral process and calling for a recount.

Pompeo deflected the question seeking to find out if the state department was engaging with the Biden transition team, he said they are working to uncover facts that reflected the will of the people in the election.

“We’re counting votes, when the process is complete there’ll be electors selected, there’s a process the constitution lays it out pretty clearly,” he said.

“The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th.

“And you know it’s ridiculous. And you asked it because it’s ridiculous. You asked a question that is ridiculous, this department cares deeply to make sure elections around the world are safe and secure and free and fair.

“We often encounter situations where it’s not clear about a particular election. We work to uncover facts, we work to do discovery, to learn whether in fact the outcome, the decision that was made reflected the will of the people.

“We want every one of those votes to be counted in the same way we have every expectation every vote here in the United States will be counted too. It is totally appropriate, the United States has an election system that is laid out deeply in our constitution, and we’re going to make sure that we get that right.”

Trump had claimed that he was leading in the election as counting is still ongoing in some states.