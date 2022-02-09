fbpx

Polo Luxury Launches Rolex Escape In Lagos

February 9, 20220153

Polo Luxury and Rolex today announced the opening of a new space in Lagos. Located on Alfred Rewane Road, the point of sale is in the heart of Ikoyi – the leafy green, exclusive haven for discerning members of Lagos society.

It is situated on the ground floor of the high-end Sky Tower development that has recently been completed.

The new point of sale offers professional expertise in an elegant setting, one that promotes a sense of harmony, discretion and intimacy with the brand. 

“Having represented Rolex in Nigeria for many years, we are very proud to be expanding the Rolex presence in the country, upholding the highest standards of quality and service that are integral to both the brand and to our own business,” said Mr John Obayuwana, Managing Director of Polo Luxury. “The new space showcases the timelessness and precision of Rolex watches.”

ONE SPACE, A WHOLE ROLEX WORLD 

Every element of the interior design features the elegant Rolex aesthetic and radiates the values of the Rolex crown. Excellence, precision and attention to detail emanate from the careful calibration of colours and patterns in the fittings and furnishings.

Sensitive lighting accentuates the beauty of a selection of Rolex watches, which are displayed in refined showcases lined with beige leather and finished with bronze trims. A striking emerald aqua wall highlights Rolex’s rich heritage – its wave motif referencing the iconic Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. This intense green is referred around the space, creating accents that harmonize a refreshed colour palette.

The walls mix textures from walnut brown wood to beige-coloured stone and hand-crafted stucco panels in a pattern that recalls the fluted bezel of the Oyster watch.

ABOUT POLO LUXURY RENOWNED FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE AND CUSTOMER DELIGHT 

Polo Luxury Group is one of the leading luxury goods companies in Nigeria. Founded in 1987, its reason for being is the dedication to a world of beauty and a way of life that celebrates excellence and puts a premium on fine craftsmanship.

Polo is the Nigerian partner of some of the most distinguished luxury brands in the world and has become a reference point in West Africa as a purveyor of high-end Swiss watches, writing instruments and accessories.

Polo’s strength as a company lies in its unwavering commitment to impeccable customer service, integrity, high ethical standards, and attention to detail in all its doings. This is evidenced by the solid partnerships Polo has built with the leading luxury brands across the world over more than 30 years.

