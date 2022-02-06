fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

“Politicians, Civil Servants Should Go To Prison” – Kalu

February 6, 2022044
"Politicians, Civil Servants Should Go To Prison" - Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, a presidential aspirant and lawmaker is of the opinion that politicians and civil servants in Nigeria should go to prison; which he described as a learning facility.

“I am innocent” – Kalu

“I am not guilty, I am as free as anything,” he said during a Channels programme that was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria where he responded to questions bordering on corruption allegations against him.

“They put me in prison to the glory of God and Nigerian people should thank them because I am better off today being there.

“I lost nothing, I went there to learn, it was a learning institution, and every politician and every civil servant needs to go there and learn; they will have another perspective of life.”

The lawmaker alleged that some persons, including a former president, were responsible for his predicaments.

Rather than being sad for going to prison, he stressed that his detention for about six months was a blessing to him and an opportunity to view life from a totally different perspective.

“The average Nigerian knows that I have committed no offence,” said Kalu who insisted that he is not corrupt. “There were 19 witnesses in court, and nobody mentioned my name, and somebody paid somebody to put me in jail for six months, and I thank God I went.

“It was a glorious thing; that is the best thing God has ever done to me, to be able to put me in the lowest end of the world. Mind you, I was meant to be in Wuhan on December 9, 2019, and the people put me in jail on December 5; it is to the glory of God.”

Experts To FG: Leverage Tax For National Development

About Author

“Politicians, Civil Servants Should Go To Prison” – Kalu
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Airline Ticket Price Surged By 17.97 Percent in February 2021 - NBS COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 14, 20210545

Nigeria’s Total Debt Stock Rose by ₦6.01 trillion In One Year- NBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s total debt stock as of the third quarter of 2020 rose by N6.01 within one year, this is according to data released by the National Bureau of
Read More
Interswitch Reiterates Commitment to Boost Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem, Supports DevFest Lagos BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
June 22, 20210664

Interswitch Strengthens Partnership With FIRS, Collaborates On Tax ProMax

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In fulfillment of its commitment to delivering seamless payment solutions, Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its preexisting partnership with the Federa
Read More
funds LABOURNEWSLETTER
October 6, 20160251

Cross River Saves N650million Through Workers Verification

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Cross River State Government has saved about N650 million from 3,000 workers for June and July, the Commissioner for Local Governments, Mr Onoh John Ula
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.