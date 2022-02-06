“Politicians, Civil Servants Should Go To Prison” – Kalu

February 6, 2022 44

Orji Uzor Kalu, a presidential aspirant and lawmaker is of the opinion that politicians and civil servants in Nigeria should go to prison; which he described as a learning facility.

“I am innocent” – Kalu

“I am not guilty, I am as free as anything,” he said during a Channels programme that was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria where he responded to questions bordering on corruption allegations against him.

“They put me in prison to the glory of God and Nigerian people should thank them because I am better off today being there.

“I lost nothing, I went there to learn, it was a learning institution, and every politician and every civil servant needs to go there and learn; they will have another perspective of life.”

The lawmaker alleged that some persons, including a former president, were responsible for his predicaments.

Rather than being sad for going to prison, he stressed that his detention for about six months was a blessing to him and an opportunity to view life from a totally different perspective.

“The average Nigerian knows that I have committed no offence,” said Kalu who insisted that he is not corrupt. “There were 19 witnesses in court, and nobody mentioned my name, and somebody paid somebody to put me in jail for six months, and I thank God I went.

“It was a glorious thing; that is the best thing God has ever done to me, to be able to put me in the lowest end of the world. Mind you, I was meant to be in Wuhan on December 9, 2019, and the people put me in jail on December 5; it is to the glory of God.”