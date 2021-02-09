fbpx
Political Leaders Must Unite To End Insecurity In Nigeria – Ahmad Lawan

Political Leaders Must Unite To End Insecurity In Nigeria – Ahmad Lawan

February 9, 2021
Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President on Tuesday, said that political leaders are problem solvers and must unite to end insecurity in the country.

Lawan in an address said the recent cases of herders-farmers clashes is a major concern to all citizens.

He also said that the national assembly is working with the executive arm of government to improve security in the country.

“Political leaders are problem solvers. As parliamentarians, we should search for possible legislation to address the issues that tend to create tensions amongst our people,” he said.

“We are going to consult and partner with all arms and tiers of governments, in our quest to find lasting solutions to these ugly developments.

“Leaders must unite to fight and defeat criminality in the country. Leaders must also unite to fight any divisive and centrifugal sentiments and tendencies.

“There is no doubt that the issue of insecurity remains a major concern to all of us. Indeed, every Nigerian is concerned with pervasive security challenges our country faces. Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and militancy remain serious threats to a secured and safe Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Petroleum Minister Alerts Nigerians To Looming High Petrol Price

“We will continue to work with the executive arm of government to mitigate and end these challenges. Distinguished colleagues, the very recent emergence of inter-ethnic and inter-tribal conflicts in some parts of our country is worrisome.”

Petroleum Industry Bill

Lawan said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) when passed into law, would enhance the country’s economy.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that an increase in investments will boost our revenues from oil and gas. The PIB is going to create an all-winners environment,” he said.

“This will also bolster our economy for the benefit of all. The senate joint committee working on the PIB has done so much work during the recess. The committee had organised a retreat in Lagos and a public hearing in Abuja.

“I am optimistic that the committee will conclude its interventions before the end of next month, March. It is our desire that the report of the committee is considered before the end of April this year.”

See tweets below:

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

