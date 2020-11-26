Policemen Shoot 17 Year Old Trader, 2 Residents in Bayelsa State

November 26, 2020 8

Amid the cries calling for an end to police brutality, trigger-happy policemen on routine patrol along the Tombia/Etegwe axis of the Yenagoa metropolis shot a 17-year-old trader and two other residents of Bayelsa State on Wednesday.

The unwaranted shooting enraged some residents of the state on Wednesday who called for accurate disciplinary measures to be meted to the officers involved in the shooting.

It was gathered that the teenage victim, Alice Azaghene, would require a surgical operation to enable her to use her legs again.

A resident, Kingdom Baine, said the teenager was sent to the market to trade periwinkle before tragedy struck.

“I was in my house yesterday when her elder sister sent her to sell periwinkle at the market in the night around past 7 pm. After then, a police van arrived and shot.

“After shooting the gun, bullets entered her two legs. That was what they told me,” the resident narrated.

Another victim of the shooting, Ebinipre Onojamadu, said the second gunshot fired by the police personnel pierced her legs and put her in her current situation.

The 47-year-old Onojamadu may not be able to walk for a very long time as the doctor said the injury she sustained from the gunshot was quite extensive.

“About 6 o’clock in the evening, I was coming out to get some foodstuff. When I got close to the junction almost close to the roundabout, I heard a gunshot,” she said.

“The second gunshot was the one that pierced through my leg. I didn’t know the first time that something had happened to me.

“When they said they were shooting that we should go back, I couldn’t move. That was when I noticed that something had happened to me.”

Meanwhile, the State Police Command issued a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer Asinim Butswat, confirming the incident.

The police spokesman explained that the erring officers have been identified and taken into custody.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, condemned the shooting and called for calm from citizens.

The Commissioner also assured residents of the state the case will be thoroughly investigated and all indicted officer brought to justice.