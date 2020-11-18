Policemen Flee as Motorcycle Riders Resist Raid at Ikeja-Along

November 18, 2020 11

Some motorcycle riders, popularly known as okada, in the Ikeja area of Lagos on Wednesday resisted a raid by members of the state police task force.

A video shared by a Twitter user showed policemen on the run at Ikeja Along while a group of okada riders moved towards them.

situations in Ikeja few hours ago between Police and bike men(Okada) pic.twitter.com/6Oul6AToiN — Mayowa Olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) November 18, 2020

The okada riders were resisting an attempt to arrest and impoundment their motorcycles by the police officers.

This is happening about 24 hours after okada riders and members of the taskforce clashed along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

This development is coming a few weeks after Nigerians protested against police brutality with the #EndSARS movement.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, had banned okada and tricycles in 15 local councils from February 1, over “security and safety of lives of Lagosians”.