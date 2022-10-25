Police Vows To Review Security Alert Issued In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has assured Nigerians and visitors that it will thoroughly review the United States’ security advisory, which indicated an elevated risk of terror attacks in the country, particularly in Abuja, the capital city.

According to a statement issued by Force Spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Monday, a review of the advisory is required because “Police, as the lead agency in internal security, will not take any threat intelligence, whether actionable or not, for granted; thus, there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to collectively nip threats in the bud.”

WE WILL REVIEW U.S. SECURITY ADVISORY, STRENGTHEN STRUCTURES FOR PROACTIVENESS – FPRO

As Police Re-Strategizes Security Management in FCT, Nationwide; Announces Operation "Darkin Gaggawa" Simulation Exercise in the FCT

He quoted the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba as ordering the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, heads of tactical squads based in the FCT, and other State Command CPs to rethink security management within their jurisdictions, as the Force Headquarters will continue to provide them with the necessary support, logistics, and deployments to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

According to him, the NPF will continue to collaborate with other security agencies to make Nigeria safe, particularly the FCT.

The statement further read, “In furtherance of his zeal and strategies to decimate activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the FCT and other parts of the country and to analyze and de-escalate threats gathered from various intelligence at the Force’s disposal, U.S advisory inclusive, the IGP has announced the immediate commencement of a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise codenamed ‘Operation Darkin Gaggawa’ will hold within the Force Headquarters and the Police Officers Wives Association School opposite the Force Headquarters, Abuja, between Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th October 2022.

“The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets, and is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different Units and Formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes. The NPF thereby urges the general public not to panic at the sounds of explosives and gunshots during the exercise.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, reiterates the commitment of his administration to ensuring the safety of lives and property within the country via the effective deployment of tactical and operational assets for effective intelligence gathering and proactive policing. He further reassures Nigerians of a safe and secured country for all.”

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) had issued security alerts concerning a plausible terrorist attack.

The embassies had advised their citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay safe and announced a deduction of service.