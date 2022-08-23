Police Urges Nigerians To Disregard Posts About Recruitment

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has denied reports that it has begun recruiting Constables for their ranks.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, NPF’s spokesman issued the disclaimer in a statement on Monday.

PRESS RELEASE



WE HAVE NOT COMMENCED 2022 POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT – NPF



– As Police Urges Nigerians to Disregard Recruitment Information pic.twitter.com/WMXreKfsks — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 22, 2022

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to a publication on Page 21 of Daily Sun Newspaper of Thursday August 11, 2022 by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The Police similarly states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police recruitment process, and should be disregarded in its entirety. The website to which the publication refers intending candidates – http://www.recruitment.psc.gov.ng – is not associated with the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement added.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby calls on all stakeholders and intending applicants to discountenance the information in both the newspaper and on the portal as the website is not the official portal for Police Constables recruitment.

“The Nigeria Police Force thereby assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website – https://www.npf.gov.ng, and advertisements on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due.”