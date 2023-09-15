Police To Investigate MohBad’s Death

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced on Thursday that it will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as MohBad.

The musician died on Tuesday evening and was buried the next day. He was 27 at the time.

Two days after the young singer’s controversial death, Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that police were determined to conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away. We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise,” he said.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation. Your trust and support are deeply valued.”