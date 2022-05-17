fbpx

Police Service Commission Promotes Magu To AIG

May 17, 20220139
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has on Monday promoted Ibrahim Magu, a former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIGP).

“The eight Commissioners of Police promoted to AIGs were; CP Mustafa Magu Ibrahim who is the most senior in the CP cadre and who missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police; Abraham Egong Ayim; Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Mohammed Younous; Celestine Amechi Elumelu; Ngozi Vivian Onadeko and Danladi Bitrus Lalas (Airwing),” a statement signed by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Magu served as acting Chairman of the EFCC from 2015 to 2020 and the Senate twice refused to confirm his appointment.

Magu was later suspended along with several others for allegedly mismanaging funds of the commission, an allegation he repeatedly denied.

He was probed for over three months by a judicial panel of inquiry led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

About Author

Police Service Commission Promotes Magu To AIG
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

