Police Says Godswill Obioma Was Not Killed By Gunmen

June 1, 2021

The Niger State Police Command says the late Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Godswill Obioma, was not killed by gunmen.

The command’s spkesman, Wasiu Abiodun, made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The former NECO Registrar was cofirmed dead after he was rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja

There were speculations that Obioma was assassinated, hence, the Police rebuttal.

The police, however, confirmed that Obioma died after a brief illness, dismissing the reports that he was murdered as fake news.

“This story is totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news circulating in some section of the social media and national dailies that NECO Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna,” the police said.

“It is important to state categorically that on May 31, the Registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, was rushed to National Hospital, Abuja, by his family members where he was later confirmed dead, after a brief illness.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard the fake news while news reporters are advised to always verify their report before publication to avoid creating unnecessary panic and fear in public domain.”

Godswill Obioma became NECO Registrar in May 2020.