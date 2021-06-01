fbpx
Police Says Godswill Obioma Was Not Killed By Gunmen

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Police Says Godswill Obioma Was Not Killed By Gunmen

June 1, 2021082
Police Says Godswill Obioma Was Not Killed By Gunmen

The Niger State Police Command says the late Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Godswill Obioma, was not killed by gunmen.

The command’s spkesman, Wasiu Abiodun, made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The former NECO Registrar was cofirmed dead after he was rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja

There were speculations that Obioma was assassinated, hence, the Police rebuttal.

READ ALSO: NECO Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma Is Dead

The police, however, confirmed that Obioma died after a brief illness, dismissing the reports that he was murdered as fake news.

“This story is totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news circulating in some section of the social media and national dailies that NECO Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna,” the police said.

“It is important to state categorically that on May 31, the Registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, was rushed to National Hospital, Abuja, by his family members where he was later confirmed dead, after a brief illness.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard the fake news while news reporters are advised to always verify their report before publication to avoid creating unnecessary panic and fear in public domain.”

Godswill Obioma became NECO Registrar in May 2020.

About Author

Police Says Godswill Obioma Was Not Killed By Gunmen
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

LEGALNEWS
January 26, 20210210

Court Adjourns El-Zakzaky, Wife’s Trial To March 8

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The trial of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat, has been adjourned to March 8 and 9, 2021
Read More
July 10, 2014079

FIFA Suspends Nigeria From Football Activities Indefinitely

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the controversy rocking the country’s football circle, the World Football Governing body, FIFA, last night, handed out an indefinite suspens
Read More
August 8, 20141104

Insecurity Costs Northern Tourism N5bn Loss In 4 years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the wake of the incessant attacks by the Boko Haram terror group in the Northern parts of the country, tourism ventures in the region are fast winding up
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.