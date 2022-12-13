Police Probe NSITF Boss Over NYSC Certificate Forgery Scandal

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have begun the probing of Dr. Michael Akabogu, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the police started to look into Akabogu, as he’s currently enmeshed in an alleged National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery scandal.

The probe follows a petition to the Police by a whistleblower, in which the NSITF boss was accused of allegedly parading a fake NYSC Discharge Certificate with Number: A030544.

According to the petition, Akabogu claimed he was mobilised for the compulsory one-year national service, vide NO. OG/ FUTO/ 91/23402 for the first Batch, from October 4, 1991, to October 2, 1992.

As part of the ongoing probe, the police wrote an invitation letter to the accused, and copied the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

In the letter issued on Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Police said it was investigating a case of a criminal complaint against the NSTIF Managing Director.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Utako Division FCT, Abuja is investigating a case of criminal complaint in which your name featured prominently.

“In view of the above, it is requested that you should report to the above office on 12th December, 2022, at approximately 11.00hours in furtherance to the above complaint.

“This is a fact-finding mission and your presence is important,” the letter read.

A police source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said the Force launched a discreet investigation upon receiving the petition.

“When the petition was submitted, a crack team was raised to investigate the matter, and subsequently a letter was written to the NYSC to confirm the authenticity of the Certificate. So he was invited for questioning on the strength of our findings,” the source was quoted as saying.