Police Open Fire as Protesters March to Anambra SARS Headquarters

Sounds of gunfire rented the air as protesters marched to the headquarters of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Awkuzu, Anambra, on Friday.
The massive crowd had converged on Awka, the state capital, from where they moved to the disbanded SARS office to demand the shutdown of the facility.
The Akwuzu SARS office, led by one James Nwafor, has been accused of gross misconduct, arbitrary arrests, torture and extra-judicial killings.
The governor said he would visit all the SARS offices in the state and ensure the immediate release of protesters that have been detained by the police.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Bonaventure Mokweh, a hotelier, narrated his torture experience at the Akwuzu detention facility.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.