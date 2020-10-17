Police Open Fire as Protesters March to Anambra SARS Headquarters

October 17, 2020 33

Sounds of gunfire rented the air as protesters marched to the headquarters of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Awkuzu, Anambra, on Friday.

The protesters, who were led by Chinedu Okoli, highlife maestro better known as Flavour; Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, a rapper better known as Phyno, Kingsley Okonkwo, singer better known as Kcee, were chanting “End SARS! End SARS!”.

The massive crowd had converged on Awka, the state capital, from where they moved to the disbanded SARS office to demand the shutdown of the facility.

The Akwuzu SARS office, led by one James Nwafor, has been accused of gross misconduct, arbitrary arrests, torture and extra-judicial killings.

While endorsing the #EndSARS protest on Thursday, Willie Obiano, governor of the state, announced that Nwafor would be prosecuted

The governor said he would visit all the SARS offices in the state and ensure the immediate release of protesters that have been detained by the police.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Bonaventure Mokweh, a hotelier, narrated his torture experience at the Akwuzu detention facility.

He detailed how young men, who were arrested and kept in detention, were “murdered by the SARS operatives”. Source: The Cable