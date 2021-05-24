fbpx
Police Officers, Okada Riders Clash At Ile Epo, Police Station Set On Fire

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsNEWS

Police Officers, Okada Riders Clash At Ile Epo, Police Station Set On Fire

May 24, 20210274
Police Officers, Okada Riders Clash At Ile Epo, Police Station Set On Fire

A police station was set ablaze following a clash between police officers and okada riders at the Ile Epo Area of Lagos State.

The cause of the clash, as of the time of filing this report, is yet to be determined by officials, however, sources say that an okada rider was allegedly killed by a police officer leading to the outrage and the subsequent burning of the station.

Vehicular and pedestrian movements have been disrupted in the area, as gunshots were fired by officers of the force, in a bid to disperse the mob.

Present at the site were officers of the Lagos State Task Force, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and the Police Force.

READ ALSO: Female UNIABUJA Graduate Raped, Killed, Body Recovered From Drainage

The source shared that in a retaliatory move, shanties at the refuse site in the area were set on fire by police officers.

As of the time of filing this report, fire fighters were yet to contain the blaze, as they have not arrived at the scene.

The clash is reminiscent of the recent skirmish at Oshodi between hoodlums and the Nigerian soldiers after news had reached the officers that personnel of the Nigerian Air Force was allegedly killed by thugs on Oshodi bridge.

The situation escalated after personnel of the Nigerian Army stormed the area, demanding answers, as thugs, in an effort to repel the officers, threw objects.

Other events that followed included the burning of vehicles of the soldiers, leaving pedestrians and traders fleeing to safety.

About Author

Police Officers, Okada Riders Clash At Ile Epo, Police Station Set On Fire
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

December 22, 2014072

Scores Feared Dead As Explosion Rocks Gombe Motor Park

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Scores of people are feared dead after an explosion rocked  a crowded motor park in Gombe town, Gombe State, early this morning. According to a journalist b
Read More
August 23, 20140110

Informal Sector And Not cement Is The Cause Of Building Collapse-UNICEM Engineer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Technical Services Engineer of United Cement Company of Nigeria, Mr. Bukola Adebisi (UNICEM) has said that the incessant building collapse in the
Read More
August 18, 20140104

NSE Charges Shareholders On Learning Listing Rules

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange has urged Shareholders to educate themselves on the provision of the listing rules of the bourse, for them to know their rights
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.