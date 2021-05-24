Police Officers, Okada Riders Clash At Ile Epo, Police Station Set On Fire

May 24, 2021 274

A police station was set ablaze following a clash between police officers and okada riders at the Ile Epo Area of Lagos State.

The cause of the clash, as of the time of filing this report, is yet to be determined by officials, however, sources say that an okada rider was allegedly killed by a police officer leading to the outrage and the subsequent burning of the station.

Vehicular and pedestrian movements have been disrupted in the area, as gunshots were fired by officers of the force, in a bid to disperse the mob.

Present at the site were officers of the Lagos State Task Force, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and the Police Force.

READ ALSO: Female UNIABUJA Graduate Raped, Killed, Body Recovered From Drainage

The source shared that in a retaliatory move, shanties at the refuse site in the area were set on fire by police officers.

As of the time of filing this report, fire fighters were yet to contain the blaze, as they have not arrived at the scene.

The clash is reminiscent of the recent skirmish at Oshodi between hoodlums and the Nigerian soldiers after news had reached the officers that personnel of the Nigerian Air Force was allegedly killed by thugs on Oshodi bridge.

The situation escalated after personnel of the Nigerian Army stormed the area, demanding answers, as thugs, in an effort to repel the officers, threw objects.

Other events that followed included the burning of vehicles of the soldiers, leaving pedestrians and traders fleeing to safety.