Police Officer Killed During #EndSARS Protest in Delta State

A police corporal, identified as Etaga Stanley, was killed on Thursday during a protest in Delta state.

Several persons, including another policeman, were also said to have sustained injuries.

Following renewed outrage over the harassment of young persons by officers allegedly attached to the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), youth across the country commenced a three-day protest on Thursday to call for the ban of the SARS unit of the Nigeria police force.

However, it is not yet clear what led to the killing of the policeman, who was found lying face down on a street in Delta.

Reacting to the incident, Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, warned that the force will no longer tolerate an attack on its officers by any individual or group.

In a statement issued on Friday by Frank MBA, force spokesman, the IGP said the police respect the rights of citizens to protest, but will not allow an attack on its personnel.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, has condemned the unprovoked and violent attack on policemen and damage to police operational vehicles and other assets by ENDSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday, 8th October, 2020,” the statement read.

“The incident, which resulted in the unfortunate death of one Police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley, attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Delta State, who was attacked and brutally murdered by the protesters, also left another, Sergeant Patrick Okuone, with serious body injury sustained from a gunshot by the protesters.

“The protesters also carted away one (1) service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.

“The IGP, who described the incident as cruel and unwarranted, has warned that the Force will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any member of the law enforcement community by any individual or group protesting under any guise.

“The IGP notes that protest by citizens remains a legitimate means for airing their concerns and views. It must, however, be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the confines of the law.

“The IGP, while condoling the family and friends of the late Corporal Etaga Stanley who paid the supreme price in the service of our dear nation, equally commended the officers of the Delta State Police Command for exercising restraint in the face of the immoral and unjustified provocation.”

Adamu directed the Delta state commissioner of police to carry out a discreet investigation into the incident to bring the killers to book.

Meanwhile, the protests continued on Friday with the youth insisting that a concrete decision must taken on proscribing the SARS unit.

Source: The Cable