fbpx
Police Offer ₦10 million As Reward For Information On 2 Suspected Criminals

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Police Offer ₦10 million As Reward For Information On 2 Suspected Criminals

February 5, 2021015
Police Offer ₦10 million As Reward For Information On 2 Suspected Criminals

The Nigeria Police has announced ten million naira as a reward for information on the whereabouts of two suspected criminals.

The Nigeria Police Force in a tweet urged the citizens to report to the closest station if they have any details that could lead to the arrest of the individuals.

Frank Mba, the Police spokesman shared a flier that showed the individuals as captured on CCTV at a crime scene.

Persons with credible knowledge about the whereabouts of the individuals were advised to report to a police station or call 08034377912 or 08036064791.

READ ALSO: How To Apply For Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program In US

About Author

Police Offer ₦10 million As Reward For Information On 2 Suspected Criminals
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 15, 2014039

S&P Predicts More Ratings For Nigerian, Kenyan Companies

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is expecting to rate a number of Nigerian banks this year and is already talking to some Kenyan banks and companies about future credit ratings. According to S&am
Read More
petition COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
May 20, 2016150

Calendar Of Events To Mark 53rd African Day In Nigeria Unconfined

The African Diplomatic Group in Nigeria has released a series of activities in honor of the celebration of the 53rd African Day with a plan to identify with 1,500 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) a
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
April 30, 2013028

Mba Cleared, Set For Champions League

Africa Cup of Nations hero Sunday Mba, after being  cleared by his club, will make his Rangers debut this weekend at Angola’s Recreativo Libolo. Mr. Ozor Paul, Rangers general manager told MTNFootball
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon