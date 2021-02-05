Police Offer ₦10 million As Reward For Information On 2 Suspected Criminals

The Nigeria Police has announced ten million naira as a reward for information on the whereabouts of two suspected criminals.
The Nigeria Police Force in a tweet urged the citizens to report to the closest station if they have any details that could lead to the arrest of the individuals.
Frank Mba, the Police spokesman shared a flier that showed the individuals as captured on CCTV at a crime scene.
Persons with credible knowledge about the whereabouts of the individuals were advised to report to a police station or call 08034377912 or 08036064791.
