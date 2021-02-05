Police Offer ₦10 million As Reward For Information On 2 Suspected Criminals

February 5, 2021 15

The Nigeria Police has announced ten million naira as a reward for information on the whereabouts of two suspected criminals.

The Nigeria Police Force in a tweet urged the citizens to report to the closest station if they have any details that could lead to the arrest of the individuals.

Frank Mba, the Police spokesman shared a flier that showed the individuals as captured on CCTV at a crime scene.

Persons with credible knowledge about the whereabouts of the individuals were advised to report to a police station or call 08034377912 or 08036064791.

