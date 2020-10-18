Police Murdered my Cousin — Kaycee Madu

Kaycee Madu, a Nigerian-born lawyer and minister of justice in a Canadian province, says his cousin, Chrisantus Korie, was killed by the police in Nigeria in 2013.
He acknowledged his support for the #EndSARS protest and encouraged all Nigerians to lend their voices to the fight for freedom from police brutality and injustice.
“I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings. My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze korie was murdered by Nigerian police in April 2013,” he tweeted.
“Fundamental human rights like peace, security and freedom from police brutality are universal. The Nigerian government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.
“Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.
