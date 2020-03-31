Police Mounts Blockade of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

As part of plans to effectively lock down the Lagos metropolis, the police have blocked the inbound and outbound sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

This move follows the recent order by President Muhammadu Buhari, in line with local and global best practices for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

In his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, President Buhari ordered that a total lockdown be observed in two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a bid to combat the virus.

The President said directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, the President also extended the restriction to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

In line with the President’s order, security operatives have taken to the streets to ensure that the curfew is obeyed.

It is hoped that the containment period would be used to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases.

Below are some photos from the police exercise.

Source: Channels TV