Police Launch Manhunt For Ekiti Monarch Abductors

Police authorities say they have started a manhunt for the abductors of a Monarch in Ekiti State.

The spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that Benjamin Osho, the traditional ruler of Eda-Ile in Ekiti East Local Government Area (LGA) was kidnapped on Friday when gunmen laid siege on his farm and seized him alongside his wife.

The monarch’s wife is said to have been immediately released by the gunmen apparently to enable her to mobilize for payment of ransom.

This incident is coming two months after David Adegboyega, the monarch of Ilemosho Ekiti was abducted and later released after about five days in the abductors’ den.

The State police command says it is collaborating with other locals to ensure that the Monarch (Osho) regains his freedom and the perpetrators are brought to book.