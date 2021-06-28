fbpx
Police Launch Manhunt For Ekiti Monarch Abductors

June 28, 2021
Police authorities say they have started a manhunt for the abductors of a Monarch in Ekiti State.

The spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, confirmed that Benjamin Osho, the traditional ruler of Eda-Ile in Ekiti East Local Government Area (LGA) was kidnapped on Friday when gunmen laid siege on his farm and seized him alongside his wife.

The monarch’s wife is said to have been immediately released by the gunmen apparently to enable her to mobilize for payment of ransom.

This incident is coming two months after David Adegboyega, the monarch of Ilemosho Ekiti was abducted and later released after about five days in the abductors’ den.

The State police command says it is collaborating with other locals to ensure that the Monarch (Osho) regains his freedom and the perpetrators are brought to book.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

