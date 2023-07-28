Police Force Vows To Prosecute Cute Abiola Over Use Of Uniform

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that it will prosecute Abdulgafar Ahmad, alias Cute Abiola, a skit maker.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the move followed the comedian’s two recent kits uploaded on his social media handles on July 20th and 24th.

RE: POLICE UNIFORM: COMEDIAN ABDULGAFAR ABIOLA, AKA "CUTE ABIOLA’S" CONTEMPTUOUS ACT IS CRIMINAL, PUNISHABLE



In as much as the law grants Nigerians the right to enjoy their fundamental human rights, the same law prohibits an individual, under whatever guise, from rubbishing the… pic.twitter.com/Lyq6SJ1iDe — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) July 27, 2023

The police spokeswoman described the comedian’s actions as disdainful, saying the “skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform.”

He claimed that the act violated Sections 251 of the Criminal Code and 133 of the Penal Code Law.

“Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation,” he explained.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as ‘Cute Abiola’ in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July 2023.

According to Adejobi, the comedian, Cute Abiola would be probed and potentially prosecuted for his premeditated actions, as the NPF had previously cautioned sketch makers and filmmakers not to desecrate its uniform or accoutrements.

“The Force is committed to upholding the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to ensure accountability for any individual or entity that seeks to bring disrepute to the uniform or the institution it represents.

“We call on all members of the public, including media personalities, to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid engaging in actions that could erode public trust in our revered law enforcement institutions,” he added.

This is why Police wants to Prosecute Cute Abiola pic.twitter.com/6iFPVW3xpX — Samzy (@SamzyVG) July 27, 2023

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Cute Abiola, a former Naval officer, was also detained by the Nigerian Navy in 2021 for allegedly breaking the armed forces’ social media policy, however he was handed a punishment after being tried for misbehavior and indiscipline.