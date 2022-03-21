fbpx

Police Force Reveals Documents Not Required At Checkpoints

March 21, 2022079
The Police Force on Sunday said that Nigerians are to report police personnel who demand permits for tinted glasses at checkpoints in any part of the nation.

This was made known by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the acting Force Public Relations Officer via Twitter.

Adejobi was educating Nigerians on the documents to be presented when demanded by police personnel at checkpoints or on routine patrols.

He also said that policemen are not supposed to demand customs papers or documents not relevant to their duties.

He explained that while there was no need to demand permits for tinted glasses, they could stop such cars only for the purpose of a search.

“No policeman should demand your customs papers,” the force spokesman said in one of the tweets. “No. Except they are on (a) joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks.

“And for now, we have suspended (the) issuance of tinted glass permit. So, we don’t expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.

“We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search the vehicle, and its occupants, but not to delay him for not having tinted glass permits. Report them if you are so delayed so that we ask them (the personnel) questions.”

According to him, police personnel at checkpoints and on routine patrols are only allowed to demand vehicle licences, driver’s licences, and certificates of insurance, especially for private car owners.

He stressed that requesting the allocation of number papers from car owners was unnecessary, especially when such vehicles have been registered.

Adejobi asked car owners who fall victim to erring police personnel to contact the force through its phone lines 08057000001 and 08057000002 – for calls, 08057000003 – for text message and WhatsApp, or via Twitter – @PoliceNG_CRU of email – [email protected].

“Any policeman demanding for more; it’s a deviant (act) and he must be dealt with. If not, many Nigerians will suffer from him and his likes,” he said. “Don’t die in silence, speak out to save yourself and others. I will speak on this issue soon.”

“Please take note that the police don’t demand allocation of number paper, it’s not necessary since a vehicle has been registered. All you need to have with you are the three I mentioned – vehicle licence, certificate of insurance, and driver’s licence. Simple.”

Quickteller Launches Music Platform, Announces Call For Entries

