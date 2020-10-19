Police Fire Teargas at #EndSARS Protesters in Abuja Again

October 19, 2020 26

Police officers have fired teargas at #EndSARS protesters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protesters who are demanding an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings were intercepted by the security agents at the John Kennedy Street as they attempt to march through the back gate of the Presidential villa.

In an attempt to disperse the protesters who were also gathered at Power House in Asokoro, the police officers fired tear gas.

Soldiers had earlier mounted checkpoints along the Mararaba/Nyanya road linking Nasarawa State to the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Some passengers were forced to walk as some commercial vehicles stayed off the roads for fear of being stuck in traffic while the popular aya roundabout is occupied by officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Also, police officers were stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.

Source: Channels TV