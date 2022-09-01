Police Detain 21-year-old Apprentice For Stealing Boss’ Car To Fund His Relocation

Temple Samuel, a 21-year-old apprentice car wash worker, has been detained by members of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad for allegedly stealing his boss’ automobile in order to pay for his international migration.

Samuel, who worked at his boss’ vehicle wash in the Egbeda neighborhood of Lagos, is accused of driving the Lexus ES 330 to his accomplice Benjamin Bassey’s home in Ikeja in the middle of the night with his boss’ iPhone X and iPhone 13.

In addition, he is accused of transferring ₦75,000 from his employer’ account.

This information was released in a statement on Wednesday by Benjamin Hundeyin, the police public relations officer for the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect, who is believed to have conspired to sell the car with three other people, including Benjamin Bassey, 32, Chukwuemeka Okorie, 29, and Joshua Agboche, 37, was detained in the Ogba neighborhood of Lagos, according to the PPRO.

The statement partly read, “The suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the sales of the car and other valuables he stole to process his traveling out of the country.”

According to Hundeyin, the state’s police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered that the matter be sent to Panti’s State Criminal Inquiry Department for additional investigation and legal action.