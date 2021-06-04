Police Confirms Usman Alkali As IGP

June 4, 2021 86

Usman Alkali Baba has been confirmed by the Police Council as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), nearly two months after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment as the IGP.

The Police Council has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as Inspector General of Police (IGP) today during a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, announced the confirmation at the end of the meeting. 📸@tolanialli pic.twitter.com/xbdxODrUQx — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 4, 2021

Usman Alkali was confirmed on Friday during a meeting of the council in Abuja which was presided over by President Buhari.

President @MBuhari presides over the Nigeria Police Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/Ne6qlHj3g4 — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) June 4, 2021

Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs urged the IGP to justify the confidence reposed on him by reducing the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President was among those who physically attended the council meeting including the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno; Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith; Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi also physically graced the event but his counterpart, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello joined virtually.