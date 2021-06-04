fbpx
Police Confirms Usman Alkali As IGP

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Police Confirms Usman Alkali As IGP

June 4, 2021086
Police Confirms Usman Alkali As IGP

Usman Alkali Baba has been confirmed by the Police Council as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), nearly two months after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment as the IGP.

RELATED ARTICLES: BREAKING: Buhari Approves Immediate Appointment Of Usman Baba As IGP

Osibanjo Decorates Usman Baba As IGP

Usman Alkali was confirmed on Friday during a meeting of the council in Abuja which was presided over by President Buhari.

Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs urged the IGP to justify the confidence reposed on him by reducing the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President was among those who physically attended the council meeting including the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno; Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith; Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi also physically graced the event but his counterpart, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello joined virtually.

About Author

Police Confirms Usman Alkali As IGP
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWS
June 10, 2014086

How Kind! Don Jazzy Employs Delta Airline Staff Who Was Sacked Because of Him

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Delta Airline staff who was relieved from his job for allowing Mavin CEO, Don Jazzy to drive an airport cart, while sitting beside him has been offered em
Read More
September 17, 2014095

Onazi To Sign N560m Fresh Deal With Lazio

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian International and Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, is set to sign a new deal worth N560m with Italian side, Lazio. Onazi and his camp have be
Read More
October 28, 2014094

FG Commences Removal Of VAT On Market Transactions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The abolition of five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) paid by investors on shares traded in the Nigerian capital market by the federal government has become
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.