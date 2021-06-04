Police Confirms Usman Alkali As IGP

Usman Alkali Baba has been confirmed by the Police Council as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), nearly two months after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment as the IGP.
RELATED ARTICLES: BREAKING: Buhari Approves Immediate Appointment Of Usman Baba As IGP
Osibanjo Decorates Usman Baba As IGP
Usman Alkali was confirmed on Friday during a meeting of the council in Abuja which was presided over by President Buhari.
Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Police Affairs urged the IGP to justify the confidence reposed on him by reducing the rising wave of insecurity in the country.
Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President was among those who physically attended the council meeting including the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno; Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith; Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.
The Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi also physically graced the event but his counterpart, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello joined virtually.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.