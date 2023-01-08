Edo Police Command have confirmed that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen, in the late hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023, launched a fresh attack on passengers waiting to board a train from the Igueben station in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

The passengers were awaiting to board the train to Delta State when the gunmen attacked and kidnapped them.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that this development came barely a year after terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja, at a place called Katari in Kaduna State.

In a statement in which this disclosure was made, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor noted that the abductors, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers into the bush.

The statement read, “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further developments will be communicated.”