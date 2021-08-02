Police Commission Suspends Abba Kyari

August 2, 2021 193

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to a statement released on Sunday by Ikechukwu Ani, the commission’s Head of Public Relations, the decision was conveyed in a letter signed by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi.

Kyari’s suspension

Kyari’s suspension took effect from July 31 pending the outcome of the investigation by the police in respect to his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.

PSC has also directed the IGP to furnish it with information on further developments on the matter for necessary further action.

Allegations

The DCP’s suspension followed the issuing of an arrest warrant by a U.S magistrate judge, Otis Wright.

Abba Kyari according to documents unsealed last week in the US had arrested and jailed one Chibuzo Vincent, at the request of Hushpuppi.

He also allegedly sent Hushpuppi bank account details into which he (Hushpuppi) could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.

Kyari’s response

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Kyari, in a Facebook post on Thursday, however, denied the allegations.