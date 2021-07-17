fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTER

Police Automation Project To Generate N5.2bn In First Year

July 17, 20210144
Police Automation Project To Generate N5.2bn In First Year

The Specialised Police Service Automation Project for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is expected to generate N5.2 billion in the first year and N124.7 billion over a 10-year period to the nation.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) made this known in a statement issued by Manji Yarling, its Acting Head, Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

It stated that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday would enable the Police improve revenue and make operations more efficient.

The ICRC, which applauded the initiative, also said that it would ensure transparency and accountability.

It added that the Ministry of Police Affairs had earlier sought and received Full Business Case (FBC) approval from the commission.

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange: Bears Resurface, As Equity Cap Falls By N3bn

It also said that the project was a product of a collaboration between the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and organised by ICRC.

According to the statement, the scheme, which will be managed by Parkway Projects Limited, concessionaires of the project, will ensure a significant improvement in the revenue generated by the NPF.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FEC approved the introduction of the scheme for the NPF to boost its revenue base and check financial leakages.

The scheme will be managed through PPP arrangement and revenue generated will be shared between the Federal Government, the Police and the consultant.

The new system will formalise the existing relationship between the NPF and Banks or Corporations, whereby the Police give them cover or escort.

(NAN)

About Author

Police Automation Project To Generate N5.2bn In First Year
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 4, 20170136

NSE Posts 403.1% Rise in Foreign Inflows in May

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The monthly foreign inflows through the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE, into the country, leaped by 403.09% to N73.15 billion in May 2017 from N14.54 billion i
Read More
FG Signs MoU For Construction Of $1.959 billion Kano to Maradi Railway [ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
January 12, 20210313

FG Signs MoU For Construction Of $1.959 billion Kano to Maradi Railway

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The $1.959 billion Kano to Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line project received a boost as the Federal Government and multinational engineering, and construct
Read More
October 30, 20140128

Fidelity Bank Bags Award For ‘Best Private Bank’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Organisers of the global private banking awards, Professional Wealth Management (PWM) and The Banker magazines; publications of the Financial Times Group, h
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.