Police Arrests Funke Akindele

Operatives of Lagos State Police Command have arrested popular actress, Funke Akindele, for allegedly hosting a birthday party at her home in Ibeju-Lekki during coronavirus lockdown.

“Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband,” Lagos State Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said in a statement.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.”

Source: Guardian