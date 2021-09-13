Police Arrests ‘Ex-convict Disguised As Soldier’ In Ogun

September 13, 2021 77

An ex-convict, who allegedly posed as a soldier, has been arrested at the Sango Ota divisional headquarters, the Ogun police command has stated.

This was disclosed by the Ogun police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, via a statement issued on Sunday.

According to NAN, the suspect, whose name is Segun Ogundeji, was reported to have been convicted in the past and had been previously prosecuted for impersonation.

It was gathered that the suspect’s arrest took place when he went to the Sango-Ota divisional headquarters, fully dressed in military clothing, to solicit the release of a suspect.

“On getting to the station, Ogundeji met an air force man, one Cpl. John Temitope, who accused him of failure to give him official compliment, as a result of which a quarrel ensued between them,” the statement reads.

“It was the quarrel that led the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, to interrogate them. It was during the interrogation that the police discovered that Ogundeji is not a military man.

“It was also discovered that a court once convicted Ogundeji for impersonation.”

The Ogun police spokesman added that Edward Ajogun, commissioner of police in the state, has directed that a full investigation be conducted into the past activities of the suspect.