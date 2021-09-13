fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Police Arrests ‘Ex-convict Disguised As Soldier’ In Ogun

September 13, 2021077
Kaduna Abduction: Police Rescue 26 Students

An ex-convict, who allegedly posed as a soldier, has been arrested at the Sango Ota divisional headquarters, the Ogun police command has stated.

This was disclosed by the Ogun police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, via a statement issued on Sunday.

According to NAN, the suspect, whose name is Segun Ogundeji, was reported to have been convicted in the past and had been previously prosecuted for impersonation.

It was gathered that the suspect’s arrest took place when he went to the Sango-Ota divisional headquarters, fully dressed in military clothing, to solicit the release of a suspect.

READ ALSO: NCC To Earn N400bn From 5G Deployment

“On getting to the station, Ogundeji met an air force man, one Cpl. John Temitope, who accused him of failure to give him official compliment, as a result of which a quarrel ensued between them,” the statement reads.

“It was the quarrel that led the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, to interrogate them. It was during the interrogation that the police discovered that Ogundeji is not a military man.

“It was also discovered that a court once convicted Ogundeji for impersonation.”

The Ogun police spokesman added that Edward Ajogun, commissioner of police in the state, has directed that a full investigation be conducted into the past activities of the suspect.

About Author

Police Arrests ‘Ex-convict Disguised As Soldier’ In Ogun
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Troops Kill Female Suicide Bomber In Borno SOCIETY
December 8, 20154168

Group Calls for Increased Military Funding in War Against Terrorism

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A security group, Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, has called for more funding of the military to enable it to prosecute
Read More
June 4, 20140189

Super Eagles Friendly Against Greece Ends In Goalless Draw

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The international friendly match between Nigeria and Greece yesterday, ended in a goalless draw on Tuesday. Although the Nigerian side were poised to have t
Read More
September 15, 20140144

FCMB Eases International Trade Transactions With New Platform

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In line with its efforts to support its customers involved in international trade, First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) said it has introduced a platform
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.