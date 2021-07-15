Police Arrest More Suspects Over Killing Of Super TV CEO

July 15, 2021 86

The Lagos State Police Command revealed that it has arrested more suspects over the killing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police (CP) said on Wednesday that said the police have established a case of conspiracy and murder and more suspects have been arrested.

The CP during a parade of suspects at the police command in Ikeja, however, did not disclose who the suspects are or how many of them have been arrested.

He revealed that an investigation is ongoing on the matter.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the police arrested Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level mass communication student at the University of Lagos, as the prime suspect in the case.

Chidinma who affirmed that she was in a romantic relationship with the deceased, Agata is said to have stabbed him multiple times in the apartment they were both lodged.

The primes suspect explained that an argument ensued between her and the deceased, one which degenerated into violence and led to his death.