fbpx
Police Arrest More Suspects Over Killing Of Super TV CEO

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Police Arrest More Suspects Over Killing Of Super TV CEO

July 15, 2021086
Police Arrest More Suspects Over Killing Of Super TV CEO

The Lagos State Police Command revealed that it has arrested more suspects over the killing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police (CP) said on Wednesday that said the police have established a case of conspiracy and murder and more suspects have been arrested.

The CP during a parade of suspects at the police command in Ikeja, however, did not disclose who the suspects are or how many of them have been arrested.

He revealed that an investigation is ongoing on the matter.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: UNILAG Student Confesses To Killing Super TV Founder, Usifo Ataga

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the police arrested Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level mass communication student at the University of Lagos, as the prime suspect in the case.

Chidinma who affirmed that she was in a romantic relationship with the deceased, Agata is said to have stabbed him multiple times in the apartment they were both lodged.

The primes suspect explained that an argument ensued between her and the deceased, one which degenerated into violence and led to his death.

About Author

Police Arrest More Suspects Over Killing Of Super TV CEO
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerians Warned By NIMC About Fake Twitter Account [ MAIN ]COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 8, 20210454

Striking NIMC Workers Suspend Industrial Action

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Employees of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have suspended the strike which they embarked on over grievance of poor allowances and endan
Read More
June 11, 2014097

Boko Haram: CAN Urges FG To Probe Governors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government to investigate some sitting governors over the activities of Boko Haram insurgen
Read More
October 5, 20130131

Owambe Traditional Fashion Show To Promote Culture

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Organizers of the Owambe Traditionla Fashion Show has stated that the show is aimed at celebrating Nigeria’s culture. Tagged ‘100 Model, one fashion, one la
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.