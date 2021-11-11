fbpx

Police Arrest 14 Persons In Connection To Odili’s Home Invasion

November 11, 2021076

The Police revealed on Thursday that 14 persons in connection with the siege on Justice Mary Odili’s apartment have been arrested.

Some of the suspects include a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo; a journalist with one of the national dailies, and an Islamic scholar.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba paraded the suspects in Abuja on Thursday and explained that their arrest followed a swift investigation by the police.

At least ten more persons linked with the incident including two military personnel are at large, the police spokesman added.

