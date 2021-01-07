fbpx
Police Arraigns Some Deeper Life High School Officials Over Alleged Molestation

Following the allegation by Mrs Deborah Okezie concerning her son; some officials of the Deeper Life High School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital have been arraigned for their alleged role in the sexual molestation and forced starvation of an 11-year-old student of the school.

The police are arraigning the suspects following their investigation of the petition by the mother of the student, Mrs Deborah Okezie, against the school principal, Ndidi Solomon, and three others.

In her petition, Mrs Okezie had alleged that her son, a JSS 1 student of the school, was sexually molested, inhumanly treated, and starved in the school.

She had raised an alarm in a vidoe that went viral claiming that the abuse was perpetrated by some senior students of the school, sparking outrage and investigation by the police.

The authorities of Deeper Life High School vowed to ensure justice is done on the matter. The school’s Education Secretary, Mrs Thelma Malaka in a video stated that the school would not cover up the issue but ensure justice was served.

“We would like to restate that Deeper Life High School stands on the core values of integrity and uprightness and will not attempt to cover up any immoral act under any guise,” Malaka said in the video.

