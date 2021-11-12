Police Apprehends Two Over Vandalism Of N20m Steel At Rivers Port

November 12, 2021 80

The Eastern Port Police Command has apprehended two persons in connection to the vandalization of wharf steel beam beneath the quay apron valued at over N20 million at the Rivers Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, Eastern Port Police Command, Evelyn Peterside, while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, stated that the alleged culprits are part of a syndicate, involved in the business of vandalizing steel beam at the port.

The police commissioner stated that the command has been inundated with activities of vandals at the port in recent times, noting that the suspects were in possession of several items including gas cylinders of different sizes at the time of their arrest.

According to her, the effort of the Command has yielded results leading to the arrest of two suspects and recovery of exhibits.

“On 8th November, 2021 at about 10:00 hours, acting on credible information, that hoodlums were sighted cutting NPA wharf steel beam underneath the quay apron valued at N20 million at the Port Harcourt port.

“The Ports Authority Police Eastern Command moved swiftly by deploying its marine team which gave them a hot pursuit in the coastal waters and arrested the following suspects: “Williams Tubotamuno aged 38yrs ‘m’ who claims he reside at No. 125, Akwuzu Street, and No. 85 of same street.

“But investigation so far shows that such addresses do not exist. Also arrested was Akpos Ekiye aged 44yrs ‘m’ of the same address.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: One techno mobile phone, one canoe and two paddles, three gas cylinders of different sizes, two spanners, one wooden canoe with some particles of rusted iron fillings.

“The suspects are members of a notorious organised syndicate that has been vandalizing the beams of quay aprons of the port terminals, thereby causing it to collapse to the extent of disrupting shipping activities at the port which will cost the NPA a substantial amount of money to fix.

“Efforts are ongoing to trace their accomplice receivers in order to smash similar syndicates of notorious vandals. The arrest of these hoodlums, will no doubt reduce the tide of vandalising the quay aprons of the port,” she said.