Pogba Provisionally Suspended After Positive Doping Test

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba has been temporarily suspended after a doping test revealed the presence of the banned substance testosterone, according to Italian Anti-Doping Authorities (NADO) said on Monday.

“The National Antidoping Tribunal informs that, in acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Antidoping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba,” NADO said.

According to NADO, the “prohibited substance detected: Non-endogenous testosterone metabolites” was compatible with a doping violation.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that the drug test was performed on the first day of the Italian Serie A season, August 20, during a 3-0 win against Udinese in which the 30-year-old was an unused substitute.

The test concerns the ‘A’ sample, and if the ‘B’ sample also tests positive for testosterone, Pogba may face a four-year ban.

Juventus responded to the suspension via a statement on its website, “Juventus Football Club announces that today, September 11, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023.

“The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps,” Juventus said.

NADO issued a statement on Monday to explain earlier-in-the-day reports in the Italian press about Pogba, who was hoped to play for Juventus against Lazio this weekend.

Pogba was a key figure in France’s World Cup victory in 2018, but his 2022-2023 season was marred by injury and a blackmail scandal.

He only appeared in 10 games for Juventus that season and was unable to compete for France in the 2022 World Cup.