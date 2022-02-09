fbpx

‘Please Be Patient With The Maintenance Of Our Conveyor Belts’ – FAAN

February 9, 20220190
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has appealed for patience in the course of maintenance work on the conveyor belts at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

FAAN made this known on Wednesday via a statement signed by Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs.

This statement follows the alleged report of a breakdown of the baggage processing system at the airport.

The statement read, “Contrary to misinformation presently making the rounds online as depicted by some pictures posted suggesting a breakdown in the baggage processing system at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform passengers and the general public that what is going on is routine maintenance of the conveyor belts.

“The process is in line with our facilities maintenance program, aimed at ensuring optimal performance of the airport’s facilities.

“We, therefore, appeal to our highly esteemed stakeholders to please bear with us, as the maintenance work will soon be completed.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

