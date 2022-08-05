Plateau Govt Revokes License Of All Private Schools

The Plateau State Government (Govt) has revoked the licenses of all nursery, primary, and secondary private schools in the state.

The directive was known by the state’s Commissioner of Education, Elizabeth Wampum at a press conference.

Wampum said the decision was taken after it was discovered that 5,000 private schools were operating without a license.

Plateau State’s commissioner noted that about 90 per cent of the schools do not abide to the policies and mandates of the government.

“This is to inform the general public that the operating license of all private Nursery/Pre-primary, Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools in the State will have to revalidate their certification,” Wampum said.