Plateau Gets NIN Enrolment Licence

January 24, 2021 33

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, says he has secured a National Identity Number, NIN, registration licence for Plateau State Government.

The Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Macham Makut, in a statement on Sunday, said the licence granted to the State by the Federal Government is for one year and it is subject to renewal upon satisfactory performance during the period.

According to the statement, the licence is in response to the challenges faced by residents of Plateau State in enrolling for the National Identity Number due to the presence of few enrolment centres.

The statement said the approval was conveyed to the Governor by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, through the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.

Acccording to the statement, this indicates that the Plateau State Government can now register residents of the state into the national identity database in line with the provisions of the NIMC Act and other guidelines issued.

The governor directed the Commissioner for Science and Technology in the state to work with the state Information and Communication Technology Development Agency and liaise with NIMC to finalise arrangements for the necessary equipment that would be needed for the successful implementation of the programme.

Lalong also mandated them to ensure that arrangement for suitable facilities are made.

He also requested for the timely training of requisite manpower in order to ensure excellent enrollment of eligible persons in the state into the Nigerian Digital Ecosystem.