Plane Crash: Air Peace Debunks Reports

July 25, 2021086
Domestic airline Air Peace has debunked reports claiming that one of its planes had crash-landed.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-500, was said to have crashed on Friday in Ilorin around 10 am.

Explaining the incident in a statement, the management of the airline said that it was a minor tyre burst while “taxing”.

It said, “For the records, no such thing happened. The reports misrepresented and exaggerated the facts. We can confirm that the aircraft in question landed safely but had a minimal tyre burst while taxing.

“This debunks all the mischievously headlined reports circulating online, which should be disregarded. 

“Our aircraft neither crashed nor crash landed in Ilorin or in any place for that matter.

“This kind of sensationalism is bad and was intended to cause panic in the minds of the flying public.

“It was duly reported to the authorities and passengers disembarked seamlessly.

“The tyres have, however, been fixed and aircraft is intact. We condemn sensational publication of falsehood.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

