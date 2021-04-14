Pipeline Vandalism Declined By 37% In January, Says NNPC

April 14, 2021 141

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the country recorded 37.21 per cent decline in pipeline vandalism incidents across the country in January 2021.

A statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, stated that a total of 27 pipeline points were vandalised in January 2021, down from the 43 points recorded in December 2020.

The corporation said it was continuously working in partnership with the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate pipeline vandalism.

“The Mosimi area accounted for 74 per cent of the vandalised points, while Kaduna and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 22 per cent and four per cent, respectively,” the oil industry regulator said.

To guarantee energy security, the corporation said it supplied a total of 1.44 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol in January 2021.

This, it said, translated to 46.3 million litres of petrol supplied daily across the country in the period under review.

In the gas sector, it stated that a total of 223.55 billion cubic feet of natural gas was produced in the month of January 2021, translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22 million standard cubic feet per day.

It said the 223.55BCF gas production figure also represented a 4.79 per cent increase over output in December 2020.

The NNPC said the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38 per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW