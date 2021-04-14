fbpx
Pipeline Vandalism Declined By 37% In January, Says NNPC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Pipeline Vandalism Declined By 37% In January, Says NNPC

April 14, 20210141
Pipeline Vandalism Declined By 37% In January, Says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the country recorded 37.21 per cent decline in pipeline vandalism incidents across the country in January 2021.

A statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, stated that a total of 27 pipeline points were vandalised in January 2021, down from the 43 points recorded in December 2020.

The corporation said it was continuously working in partnership with the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate pipeline vandalism.

“The Mosimi area accounted for 74 per cent of the vandalised points, while Kaduna and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 22 per cent and four per cent, respectively,” the oil industry regulator said.

READ ALSO: Brent Crude Price Leaps To $63.89 Per Barrel

To guarantee energy security, the corporation said it supplied a total of 1.44 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol in January 2021.

This, it said, translated to 46.3 million litres of petrol supplied daily across the country in the period under review.

In the gas sector, it stated that a total of 223.55 billion cubic feet of natural gas was produced in the month of January 2021, translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22 million standard cubic feet per day.

It said the 223.55BCF gas production figure also represented a 4.79 per cent increase over output in December 2020.

The NNPC said the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38 per cent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW

About Author

Pipeline Vandalism Declined By 37% In January, Says NNPC
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Amazon fire INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 26, 20190118

G7 Nations Near Agreement on Combating Amazon Fires

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram International leaders gathering at the G7 summit are reportedly nearing an agreement to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest. French President Emmanuel
Read More
IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTERPRESS ARTICLES
January 11, 20161146

MainOne’s Nigeria-Cameroun Submarine Cable Goes Live

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MainOne, a leading telecoms and network services provider in West Africa, has announced that the high capacity Nigerian-Cameroun Submarine Cable System (NCS
Read More
Dino Melaye Urges Buhari To Halt Planned $1.5bn Expenditure On PH Refinery COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 3, 20190104

Dno Melaye Confident of Kogi State Governorship Office

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senator  representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye has said he would emerge the next governor of Kogi State. Melaye made his inten
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.