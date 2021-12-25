Pipeline Explosion Won’t Disrupt Flow Of Petroleum Products- NNPC

December 25, 2021 114

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has stated that the pipeline fire at Iyana-Odo/Baruwa axis of Lagos will not unsettle the supply of petroleum products across the country.

NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, stated this on Friday during a visit to the scene of the incident.

The collapse of an electricity transmission tower on the pipeline on Friday resulted in the fire.

The NNPC GMD, who was represented by Isiyaku Abdullahi, managing director, Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Ltd, stated that the fire incident affected a portion of system 2B pipeline within the area, noting that the visit was to ascertain the extent of the incident.

“We want to assure Nigerians that this incident will not affect the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country,” he said.

Kyari staed further that official of the national oil company were working with the Lagos government and other relevant authorities to permanently put out the fire.

Confirming the incident earlier on Friday, Ibrahim Farinloye, acting coordinator, south-west zonal office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said sparks from the collapsed tower led to the fire outbreak.

“The electricity cable collapse led to sparks and the sparks got to spilled petrol around the area which led to the pipeline fire and a subsequent explosion,” he said.

“The pipeline corridor has been known to have spillage often due to activities of vandals.”

The incident caused power outage in parts of Lagos State.