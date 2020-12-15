fbpx
Pinterest Reaches $20 million Settlement With Former CEO

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDIANEWSLETTER

Pinterest Reaches $20 million Settlement With Former CEO

December 15, 20200118
Pinterest Reaches $20 million Settlement With Former CEO

Image sharing and social media service provider Pinterest has reached a settlement agreement to pay its former CEO, Francois Brougher the sum of $20 million over a gender discrimination lawsuit, a regulatory filing showed Monday.

Part of the settlement deal includes the firm investing $2.5 million to increase femeale representation and other under represented groups inthe tech industry, according to a joint statement.

The joint statement by Brougher and Pinterest reads, “Pinterest recognizes the importance of fostering a workplace environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive and will continue its actions to improve its culture”.

READ ALSO: ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 15th, 2020

The former CEO filed a lawsuit earlier this year, in which she accused her former employer of paying her lower than her male colleagues, being left out of the company’s decision making process, and subjected to a hostile work environment, after which she was sacked for speaking out against the treatment, according to media reports.

“Although 70 percent of Pinterest’s users are women, the company is steered by men with little input from female executives,” Brougher said in a post on Medium when the suit was filed in August.

“Pinterest’s female executives, even at the highest levels, are marginalized, excluded, and silenced.”

The platform boasts of over 440 million users globally every month, according to Pinterest’s website.

“Women were the first to embrace us; they still make up more than 60 percent of our platform globally – and we’re proud of it,” Pinterest said in a blog post at the end of July.

The platform was unveiled a decade ago, it is a virtual bulletin board platform, with users decorating their boards with pictures showcasing interests including food, fashion, travel and lifestyle.

It also enables users to link to online shopping and other services to find items they have “pinned.”

“I will continue to advocate for workplace equity, including more women in the C-Suite,” Brougher said in a tweet from her verified account on Twitter.

Related tags :

About Author

Pinterest Reaches $20 million Settlement With Former CEO
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Kachikwu NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 5, 2019039

OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Extension Very Likely – Kachikwu

The OPEC+ deal to curb oil production probably will be extended, “hopefully for another six months” beyond the end of June, Nigeria’s oil minister Emmanuel Kachikwu said. The agreement has stabilized
Read More
Dollar FOREXINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 23, 2016016

Dollar Soars by 0.4% Buoyed by Positive U.S. Data

The U.S dollar, on Tuesday, November 22, resumed its upward trajectory buoyed by a surge in U.S. existing home sales last month, Reuters reports. On Monday, the dollar sold off slightly as investors t
Read More
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Introduces Framework To Ease Lockdown COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 23, 2020040

Lagos State Govt. Begins Compensation Payment to Families of Victims of Abule-Ado Explosion

The Lagos State Government has commenced the payment of compensation to the next -of- kin of those who lost their lives in the explosion that rocked the Shoba community in the Abule-Ado area of the st
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon