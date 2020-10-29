Pinnick Confirms Receipt of FIFA’s COVID-19 $1 million Palliative

October 29, 2020 589

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick on Wednesday confirmed the receipt of $1 million as COVID-19 palliatives from FIFA.

“Huge appreciation to football’s world governing body, @FIFAcom, for the $1 million (one million dollars) the Federation has received in the frame of COVID-19 palliatives,” Pinnick began in a series of tweets on his handle. “The money was received by the @thenff and we re-confirmed the purpose from FIFA two days ago.”

While noting that the fund is composed of $500,000 for “men’s football and $500,000 for the women’s game,” he said FIFA will equally send another “$500,000 sometime in January 2021” as part of the palliatives.

The world football governing body equally sent in $600,000 for the FIFA Forward 2.0 projects in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State and Ugborodo in Delta State.

“At $300,000 each, it will enable the mini-stadia in both centers to start at a very good pace, as we earmark completion by the end of March 2021,” the Federation leader added.

He also said the NFF is expecting $300,000 from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) before November 1st, 2020.

According to him, “With the $200,000 we have already ring-fenced from our sponsors’ funds for the purpose, the coast will then be clear for us to start the disbursement of funds to the beneficiaries, as captured in our approved template, from next week.”

Even though the former Chairman of the Delta State Football Association acknowledged that the funds will be used in line with guidelines from FIFA, he said the NFF will work with its auditing firm to ensure the disbursements follow the best global practices.

“Beneficiaries MUST ensure 100% compliance to guidelines by ensuring that all funds are paid into designated accounts,” the Delta-born Pinnick stated.

“I would also like to thank all beneficiaries for their patience and understanding at these trying times. Finally, I would like to wish @FIFAcom President, Gianni Infantino God’s speed as he recovers.”

Source: Channels TV