Pink Narrates Hers and Son’s Coronavirus Experience

American singer and songwriter Pink, says her three-year-old son has continued to run a fever.

The 40-year-old told fans in an Instagram live stream that this happened three weeks after her son tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

She first announced that she and her son had COVID-19 in a series of tweets Friday.

Although the singer said they were both “showing symptoms” when they took the test, she didn’t reveal the details on their present condition.

Pink lamented on Sunday that her son “has had the worst of it” and remained “really, really sick”.

She added that she had been documenting both of their symptoms in a journal after they were diagnosed.

“I’ve had many nights where I’ve cried, and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” an emotional Pink said, adding, “I thought they promised us our kids would be ok.”

Narrating her son’s ordeal, the singer said, “He’s had a fever for three weeks and diarrhea and then constipation, and then throwing up and pale and listless and lethargic and all the things that scare the bejesus out of you as a mama.”

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor … just a few days ago, we were retested and are now thankfully negative,” she added

Pink found herself on a different health issue than her son had ridden while her husband and her seven-year-old daughter didn’t contract the virus.

“It’s been really up and down, and I’ve been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years,” said the singer, who suffers from asthma.

