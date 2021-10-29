fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BizWomanCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

PILA Set To Commission Secretariat, To Host Industry Night

October 29, 2021056
PILA Set To Commission Secretariat, To Host Industry Night

The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA), the elite body of women in Insurance across Africa, is set to officially commission its multimillion naira Secretariat, PILA House, on the second of November, 2021. Located at the heart of Lagos, on the popular Iwaya Road, Yaba, the Secretariat is set to become the hub of all PILA related activities as well as for other social uses.

“The official opening of our PILA House coming at this point is testament to the grit, passion, drive and focus that is synonymous with our Association,” Joyce Ojemudia, President of PILA, stated in a statement made available to the media.

“Whilst we cannot but acknowledge the contributions of all past presidents, as well as leading industry figures to the completion of this project, special thanks must go to our donors, both corporate and individuals as well as the wonderful in-house committee that brought all these together. PILA House is finally open for activities to the glory of God and the advancement of our industry,” she added.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC Blames “Cabal” For Influx Of Fake, Substandard Drugs Into Nigeria

The Commissioner for Insurance, Oludare Thomas and the Chairman, House Committee on Insurance, Hon Darlington Nwokocha are expected to be the Special Guests of Honour while Dr Rabiu Olowo, Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Lagos State would be the Guest of Honour.

Recall that the acquisition of the land for the PILA House was done in 2005 under the presidency of Yomi Onabanjo. Over the next 16 years, various Presidents have contributed their bits to the project before being finally completed by the administration of Joyce Ojemudia.

Also, in line with its tradition; the association, in conjunction with the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, is set to host the annual PILA Night. This year’s event themed Effizy Night, will hold at Park Inn by Radisson on the third of November 2021, a day after the commissioning of the Secretariat.

About Author

PILA Set To Commission Secretariat, To Host Industry Night
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

UN Draws Parallel Between Quick Economic Recovery, Vaccine Equity COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTERPHARMACEUTICALS
April 27, 20210916

FG To Receive 29.8 million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government says it has signed off to receive 29.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through the African Union (AU). Th
Read More
December 6, 20130159

Super Eagles To Bag $35m Reward For World Cup Win

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Super Eagles will be rewarded a whooping sum of $35m if they win the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. This was revealed yesterday after FIFA anno
Read More
June 14, 20140151

Elections: IG Orders DIG To Move To Ekiti

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Inspector General of police, MD Abubakar, has directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations (DIG), Michael Zuokumor, to reloca
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.