Pictures: Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Final Draw

December 9, 20210159
Stanbic IBTC recently announced the winners from the final draws of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo in Lagos State.

L-R: Kunle Adedeji, Chief Financial Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Elizabeth Akoji, Head, Monitoring Unit, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Uche Nebolisa, Principal Accountant, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) during the announcement of the winners from the final draws of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo in Lagos. 
L-R: Kunle Adedeji, Chief Financial Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Main Market Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and Uche Nebolisa, Principal Accountant, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) during the announcement of the winners from the final draws of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo in Lagos.
L-R: Kunle Adedeji, Chief Financial Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Elizabeth Akoji, Head, Monitoring Unit, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Main Market Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC during the announcement of the winners from the final draws of the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo in Lagos.
Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Rewards Customers

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

