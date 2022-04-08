fbpx

Pictures: Stanbic IBTC Insurance Launches Good Life Campaign

April 8, 20220150
L-R: Segun Arinze, actor and celebrity; Lara Ibirogba, Consumer High Net Worth and Client Solutions Marketing Manager, Stanbic IBTC; Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Kate Henshaw, actress and celebrity; Funmi Ogunbiyi, Head of Technical, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited and Ric Hassani, musician and media personality at the launch of Stanbic IBTC Good Life Campaign, which held recently in Lagos State.
L-R: Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Kate Henshaw, actress and celebrity; Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Segun Arinze, actor and celebrity at the launch of Stanbic IBTC Good Life Campaign, which held recently in Lagos State.

L-R: Lara Ibirogba, Consumer High Net Worth and Client Solutions Marketing Manager, Stanbic IBTC; Segun Arinze, actor and celebrity; Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Kate Henshaw, actress and celebrity; Funmi Ogunbiyi, Head of Technical, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited and Ric Hassani, musician and media personality at the launch of Stanbic IBTC Good Life Campaign, which held recently in Lagos State.
L-R: Ajila Abisoye, Head, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Lara Ibirogba, Consumer High Net Worth and Client Solutions Marketing Manager, Stanbic IBTC; Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Bridget Oyefeso – Odusami, Head, Brand and Marketing, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Kunle Keshinro, co-host of the event and Kate Henshaw, actress and celebrity at the launch of Stanbic IBTC Good Life Campaign, which held recently in Lagos State.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

