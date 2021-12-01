Stanbic IBTC Holdings was at the Ministerial Meeting, Tenth Session of the Nigeria – South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC), which held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Monday, 29 November 2021.
PICTURES: Stanbic IBTC Attends Joint Ministerial Advisory Council
December 1, 20210181
