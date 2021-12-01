fbpx

PICTURES: Stanbic IBTC Attends Joint Ministerial Advisory Council

December 1, 20210181
Stanbic IBTC Holdings was at the Ministerial Meeting, Tenth Session of the Nigeria – South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC), which held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Monday, 29 November 2021.

L-R: Mr Sonny Richie, Honorary Tourism Ambassador of South Africa to Nigeria; Folusho Philips, Chairman, Philips Consulting and Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC during the launch of the Joint Ministerial Advisory Council between the Republic of South Africa and the Federal Republic of Nigeria held in Abuja.  

L-R: Darkey Africa, South Africa Consul-General Lagos; Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; Dr. Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment; Folusho Philips, Chairman, Philips Consulting and Dr. Ade Adefeko, Chairman, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) during the launch of the Joint Ministerial Advisory Council Between the Republic of South Africa and the Federal Republic of Nigeria held in Abuja.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

