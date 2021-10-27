fbpx

PICTURES: Baze University Holds Convocation Ceremony, Commissions Private Teaching Hospital

October 27, 20210151
Baze University recently held its convocation ceremony and commissioned its private teaching hospital which was commissioned by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. In attendance was Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings.


L-R: Senator George Akume, Representative of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Pro-Chancellor, Baze University and Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC during the 7th and 8th Combined Convocation Ceremony and Commissioning of the Private Teaching Hospital at Baze University Financed by Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC in Abuja recently.

L-R: Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, U.S. Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the 7th and 8th Combined Convocation Ceremony and Commissioning of the Private Teaching Hospital at Baze University Financed by Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC in Abuja recently.

